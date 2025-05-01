Skip to main content
14. ANOVA
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test
14. ANOVA

Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test

Using MSE = 4.448 and both sample sizes = 10, compute q for group means 6.00 and 3.00. Round to three decimals and state whether it exceeds a q_critical = 3.05.