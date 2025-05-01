Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
14. ANOVA
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test
14. ANOVA

Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
8 of 0
Problem 8Multiple Choice

Compute the Tukey-Kramer q statistic for two groups with means 5.20 and 3.80, MSE = 2.50, n1 = 12, n2 = 15. Round to three decimal places.