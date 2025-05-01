Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion / Problem 4
Problem 4
A pediatrician wants to estimate the percentage of new mothers who exclusively breastfeed their infants for at least six months. She needs to be confident that her survey estimate is within percentage points of the true rate. How many respondents must she include in her sample, assuming no prior estimate of the breastfeeding rate is available? What is wrong with polling randomly selected adult women instead of specifically targeting new mothers?
