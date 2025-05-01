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Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test
14. ANOVA / Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test / Problem 3
Problem 3

An ANOVA table shows Source: Error, SS = 88.96, df = 22, MS = 4.0436. You have 5 groups and a total sample size N = 27. Which two values should you record for the Tukey-Kramer calculation?