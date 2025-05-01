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Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test
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Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test
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14. ANOVA / Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test / Problem 3
Problem 3
An ANOVA table shows Source: Error, SS = 88.96, df = 22, MS = 4.0436. You have 5 groups and a total sample size N = 27. Which two values should you record for the Tukey-Kramer calculation?
A
MSE = 88.96 (sum of squares) and error df = 22 (N − k) because Tukey-Kramer uses the error SS directly to compute q.
B
MSE = 4.0436 and between-groups df = 4 because Tukey-Kramer uses both the pooled MS and between-groups df for the studentized range.
C
MSE = 88.96/ (N − 1) and error df = 26 because you must recalculate MSE using total degrees of freedom before pairwise tests.
D
MSE = 4.0436 (mean square due to error) and error df = 22 (N − k).
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