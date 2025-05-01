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Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events
4. Probability / Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events / Problem 3
Problem 3

A fast-food restaurant offers 44 types of meals: Burger Meal, Chicken Meal, Vegetarian Meal, and Fish Meal. Based on past data, the probability that a customer orders each type is as follows:
Burger Meal: 310\(\frac{3}{10}\), Chicken Meal: 210\(\frac{2}{10}\), Vegetarian Meal: 410\(\frac{4}{10}\), Fish Meal: 110\(\frac{1}{10}\)
Twelve customers place their orders independently. What is the probability that exactly 44 order Burger meals, 33 order Chicken meals, 44 order Vegetarian meals, and 11 orders a Fish meal?