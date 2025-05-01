4. Probability / Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events / Problem 3
Problem 3
A fast-food restaurant offers types of meals: Burger Meal, Chicken Meal, Vegetarian Meal, and Fish Meal. Based on past data, the probability that a customer orders each type is as follows: Burger Meal: , Chicken Meal: , Vegetarian Meal: , Fish Meal: Twelve customers place their orders independently. What is the probability that exactly order Burger meals, order Chicken meals, order Vegetarian meals, and orders a Fish meal?