A fast-food restaurant offers 4 4 types of meals: Burger Meal, Chicken Meal, Vegetarian Meal, and Fish Meal. Based on past data, the probability that a customer orders each type is as follows:

Burger Meal: 3 10 \(\frac{3}{10}\) , Chicken Meal: 2 10 \(\frac{2}{10}\) , Vegetarian Meal: 4 10 \(\frac{4}{10}\) , Fish Meal: 1 10 \(\frac{1}{10}\)