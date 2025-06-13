Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Contingency Tables & Expected Frequencies
2
Problem
The table below shows the results from a drug trial for a new ADHD medication. Find the frequencies that we would expect if improvement of symptoms was independent of whether a participant received the placebo.
A
E1,1 = 25.0; E2,1 = 25.0; E1,2 = 25.0; E2,2 = 25.0
B
E1,1 = 28.6; E2,1 = 26.4; E1,2 = 23.4; E2,2 = 21.6
C
E1,1 = 26.4; E2,1 = 21.6; E1,2 = 28.6; E2,2 = 23.4
D
E1,1 = 18; E2,1 = 30; E1,2 = 37; E2,2 = 15
