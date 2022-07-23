Use the given information to find the quadrant of x + y.
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5 , x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find the quadrant of x + y.
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5 , x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to cos(x - y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find tan(x + y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find the quadrant of x + y.
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Verify that each equation is an identity. See Example 4.
tan(x - y) - tan(y - x) = 2(tan x - tan y)/(1 + tan x tan y)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin(s + t)/cos s cot t = tan s + tan t
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin(x + y)/cos(x - y) = (cot x + cot y)/(1 + cot x cot y)