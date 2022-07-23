Multiple Choice
Identify the most helpful first step in verifying the identity.
667
views
Identify the most helpful first step in verifying the identity.
sec3θ=secθ+cosθtan2θ
Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.
csc² θ + sec² θ
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
sec x/csc x + csc x/sec x
Work each problem.
Given tan x = -5⁄4, where π/2< x < π, use the trigonometric identities to find cot x, csc x and sec x.