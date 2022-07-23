Concept Check Match each equation in Column I with its graph in Column II. I II 47. (x - 3)² + (y - 2)² = 25 A. 48. B. 49. C. 50. D.
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6. center (0, 0), radius 6
Key Concepts
Equation of a Circle in Center-Radius Form
Identifying the Center and Radius
Graphing a Circle
Concept Check Match each equation in Column I with its graph in Column II. I II 47. A. 48. B. 49. (x + 3)² + (y - 2)² = 25 C. 50. D.
Concept Check Match each equation in Column I with its graph in Column II. I II 47. A. 48. B. 49. C. 50. (x + 3)² + (y + 2)² = 25 D.
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (2, 0), radius 6
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (0, 4), radius 4
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (-2, 5), radius 4