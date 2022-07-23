Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(90° + θ)
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(90° + θ)
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos(-15°)
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos 105° (Hint: 105° = 60° + 45°)
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos π/12
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos (7π/9) cos (2π/9) - sin (7π/9) sin (2π/9)
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin 15°
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin (2π/5)