College Trigonometry
Recent Channels
Trigonometry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Product-to-Sum Formulas
Trig Formula Examples: Product-to-Sum
by blackpenredpen
40 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Products and Sums of Trig Functions - Examples
by Heather Whitehead
26 views
Hide transcripts
How to use product to sum identities in trigonometry
by Krista King
35 views
Hide transcripts
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formula
by NicholasJMV
46 views
Hide transcripts
Trig Formula Examples: Product-to-Sum
by blackpenredpen
40 views
Hide transcripts
Sum-to-Product and Product-to-Sum Trig Formulas
by Jenny Ellis
46 views
Hide transcripts
Product-to-Sum Identities
by J. Hill
38 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.