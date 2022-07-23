The green dotted curve below is a graph of the function . Find the domain and range of (the blue solid curve), which is a transformation of .
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = √-x is a reflection of the graph of y = √x across the ___-axis.
Key Concepts
Square Root Function
Reflection Across an Axis
Effect of Negative Input Inside a Function
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
To graph the function ƒ(x) = x² - 3, shift the graph of y = x² down ___ units.
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = (x + 4)² is obtained by shifting the graph of y = x² to the ___ 4 units.
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = -√x is a reflection of the graph of y = √x across the ___-axis.
Work each matching problem.
Match each equation in Column I with a description of its graph from Column II as it relates to the graph of y = x².
I II
a. y = (x - 7)² A. a translation to the left 7 units
b. y = x² - 7 B. a translation to the right 7 units
c. y = 7x² C. a translation up 7 units
d. y = (x + 7)² D. a translation down 7 units
e. y = x² + 7 E. a vertical stretching by a factor of 7
Given a point , what are the coordinates of its image after a reflection across the line ?
A triangle is rotated counterclockwise about the origin. Which rule describes the transformation of a point ?