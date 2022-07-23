Solve each problem. See Example 6. Revolutions of a Turntable A turntable in a shop makes 45 revolutions per min. How many revolutions does it make per second?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Find the angle of least positive measure that is coterminal with each angle. 792°
Key Concepts
Coterminal Angles
Angle Reduction to Least Positive Measure
Modular Arithmetic in Angle Measurement
Solve each problem. See Example 6. Rotating Pulley A pulley rotates through 75° in 1 min. How many rotations does the pulley make in 1 hr?
Solve each problem. See Example 6. Surveying One student in a surveying class measures an angle as 74.25°, while another student measures the same angle as 74° 20' . Find the difference between these measurements, both to the nearest minute and to the nearest hundredth of a degree.
Give the measures of the complement and the supplement of an angle measuring 35° .
Solve each problem. Rotating Propeller The propeller of a speedboat rotates 650 times per min. Through how many degrees does a point on the edge of the propeller rotate in 2.4 sec?
Solve each problem. Rotating Pulley A pulley is rotating 320 times per min. Through how many degrees does a point on the edge of the pulley move in 2/3 sec?
Convert decimal degrees to degrees, minutes, seconds, and convert degrees, minutes, seconds to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest second or the nearest thousandth of a degree. 119° 08' 03"