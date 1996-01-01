College Trigonometry
Recent Channels
Trigonometry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Cosines
Use Heron's Formula to Find the Area of a Triangle
How to Find the Area of a Triangle with Trigonometry
by Professor Leonard
32 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Heron's Formula, Example 1
by patrickJMT
42 views
Hide transcripts
Heron's Formula, Example 3
by patrickJMT
55 views
Hide transcripts
Heron's formula - Perimeter, area, and volume
by Khan Academy
22 views
Hide transcripts
How to use heron's formula to find the area of a triangle with SSS
by Brian McLogan
41 views
Hide transcripts
Heron's Formula
by patrickJMT
24 views
Hide transcripts
Heron's Formula 2
by Mathispower4u
33 views
Hide transcripts
How to Find the Area of a Triangle with Trigonometry
by Professor Leonard
32 views
Hide transcripts
Heron's Formula to Find Height of a Triangle
by patrickJMT
28 views
Hide transcripts
Heron's Formula: Area of a Triangle
by patrickJMT
27 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.