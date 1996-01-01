Skip to main content
College Trigonometry
Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions graphs, Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Vectors
The Dot Product
Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Worksheet
Complex Numbers in Polar Form - DeMoivre's Theorem
Polar Coordinates
Parametric Equations
Recognize and Use the Vocabulary of Angles
