Give (a) the additive inverse and (b) the absolute value of each number. 0.16
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Identify the given number, which is 0.16.
To find the additive inverse of a number, change its sign. So, the additive inverse of 0.16 is \(-0.16\).
Recall that the absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, always non-negative.
Since 0.16 is already positive, its absolute value is simply \(0.16\).
Summarize: (a) Additive inverse is \(-0.16\), and (b) absolute value is \(0.16\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Additive Inverse
The additive inverse of a number is the value that, when added to the original number, results in zero. For any real number x, its additive inverse is -x. This concept is fundamental in solving equations and understanding number properties.
The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, regardless of direction. It is always non-negative. For a number x, the absolute value is denoted |x| and equals x if x is positive or zero, and -x if x is negative.
Evaluate Composite Functions - Values Not on Unit Circle
Real Numbers and Their Properties
Real numbers include all rational and irrational numbers and can be positive, negative, or zero. Understanding their properties, such as how additive inverses and absolute values apply, is essential for manipulating and interpreting numerical expressions.