Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
cos s = √2/4 and sin t = - √5/6, s and t in quadrant IV
Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
cos s = √2/4 and sin t = - √5/6, s and t in quadrant IV
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II.
sin 60° cos 45° - cos 60° sin 45°
Verify that each equation is an identity (Hint: cos 2x = cos(x + x).)
cos( π/2 + x) = -sin x
Verify that each equation is an identity (Hint: cos 2x = cos(x + x).)
cos 2x = cos² x - sin² x
Verify that each equation is an identity (Hint: cos 2x = cos(x + x).)
cos 2x = (cot² x - 1)/(cot² x + 1)
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II.
(tan (π/3) - tan (π/4))/(1 + tan (π/3) tan (π/4))
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the first set of formulas presented in this section by working C1–C4 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 1–8, use the appropriate formula to express each product as a sum or difference.