Replace \(\tan(45^\circ + 2\theta)\) in the equation \(\tan \theta \cdot \tan(45^\circ + 2\theta) = 1\) with the simplified expression and solve for \(\theta\): \(\tan \theta \cdot \frac{1 + \tan 2\theta}{1 - \tan 2\theta} = 1\). From here, you can proceed to isolate \(\theta\).