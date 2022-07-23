Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
sin² θ + 3 sin θ + 2 = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
sin² θ + 3 sin θ + 2 = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
3 cos² θ + 2 cos θ - 1 = 0
Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.
8 sec² x/2 = 4
Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.
sin (θ/2) = csc (θ/2)
Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
sin x/2 - cos x/2 = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate
tan 2x + sec 2x = 3
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
e. cos( β/2)
sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.