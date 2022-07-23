Find sinθ.
csc θ = -8/5
Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.
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Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.
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Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
cos θ = 1/5, θ in quadrant I
Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
sin θ = -4/5, cos θ < 0
Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
cos θ = -1/4, sin θ > 0
Concept Check Does there exist an angle θ with the function values cos θ = ⅔ and sin θ = ¾?