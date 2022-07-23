The point (π/4, 1) lies on the graph of y = tan x. Therefore, the point _______ lies on the graph of y = tan⁻¹ x.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Problem 17
Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = tan⁻¹ 1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression \(y = \tan^{-1} 1\) asks for the angle \(y\) whose tangent value is 1.
Recall the definition of the inverse tangent function: \(\tan^{-1} x\) gives the angle \(\theta\) such that \(\tan \theta = x\) and \(\theta\) lies within the principal range \(\left(-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}\right)\).
Identify the angle within the principal range where the tangent is 1. From the unit circle or common trigonometric values, \(\tan \frac{\pi}{4} = 1\).
Conclude that the exact value of \(y\) is the angle \(\frac{\pi}{4}\), since it satisfies \(\tan y = 1\) and lies in the principal range of \(\tan^{-1}\).
Therefore, the solution is \(y = \frac{\pi}{4}\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Inverse Tangent Function (arctan)
The inverse tangent function, denoted as tan⁻¹ or arctan, returns the angle whose tangent is a given number. It maps real numbers to angles typically in the range (-π/2, π/2). Understanding this function helps find the angle y such that tan(y) equals the given value.
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Tangent Values of Special Angles
Certain angles have well-known tangent values, such as tan(π/4) = 1. Recognizing these special angles allows you to find exact values without a calculator by matching the given tangent value to a standard angle.
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Range and Principal Values of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Inverse trig functions have restricted output ranges to ensure they are functions. For arctan, the principal value lies between -π/2 and π/2. This restriction ensures a unique solution for y = tan⁻¹(1), which is important for determining the exact angle.
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