Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈-4, 4√3〉
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈-4, 4√3〉
Vector v has the given direction angle and magnitude. Find the horizontal and vertical components.
θ = 50°, |v| = 26
Vector v has the given direction angle and magnitude. Find the horizontal and vertical components.
θ = 27° 30' |v| = 15.4
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
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