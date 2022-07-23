CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The point (4, ________) lies on the graph of the equation y = 3x - 6.
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the midpoint M of line segment PQ. See Examples 1 and 2. P(-5, -6), Q(7, -1)
Key Concepts
Distance Formula
Midpoint Formula
Coordinate Geometry Basics
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The midpoint of the segment joining (0, 0) and (4, 4) is ________.
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The circle with equation x² + y² = 49 has center with coordinates ________ and radius equal to _______.
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The circle with center (3, 6) and radius 4 has equation _________.
For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the midpoint M of line segment PQ. See Examples 1 and 2.
P(8, 2), Q(3, 5)
For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the midpoint M of line segment PQ. See Examples 1 and 2.
P(-6, -5), Q(6, 10)
Concept Check Graph the points on a coordinate system and identify the quadrant or axis for each point. (3, 2)