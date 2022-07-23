Rearrange the equation to form a quadratic in \(\sin \theta\): \(2 \sin^2 \theta + \sin \theta - 1 = 0\). From here, solve for \(\sin \theta\) using the quadratic formula or factoring, then find all solutions for \(\theta\) within the specified domain, converting between radians and degrees as needed and applying the least possible nonnegative angle measures.