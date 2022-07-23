Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ (―1)
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ (―1)
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = cos⁻¹ (―1)
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = tan⁻¹ 1
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arctan 0
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arccos (―√3/2)
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ √3
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = cot⁻¹ (―1)