Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
sin s = 0.9918
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
sin s = 0.9918
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0 , π/2] that makes each statement true.
sec s = 1.0806
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[π/2, π] ; sin s = 1/2
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[π, 3π/2] ; tan s = √3
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value.
sec 7.3159
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
cos s = 0.9250
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
sin s = 0.4924