Given vectors u and v, find: 2u.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉
Let u = 〈-2, 1〉, v = 〈3, 4〉, and w = 〈-5, 12〉. Evaluate each expression.
(3u) • v
CONCEPT PREVIEW Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.
2c
Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.