Textbook Question
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos x/2 , given cot x = -3, with π/2 < x < π
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Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos x/2 , given cot x = -3, with π/2 < x < π
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cot θ/2, given tan θ = -(√5)/2 , with 90° < θ < 180°
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos θ, given cos 2θ = 1/2 and θ terminates in quadrant II
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin x, given cos 2x = 2/3 , with π < x < 3π/2