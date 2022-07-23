Determine the number of triangles ABC possible with the given parts.
a = 50, b = 26, A = 95°
Determine the number of triangles ABC possible with the given parts.
a = 50, b = 26, A = 95°
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
A = 56.80°, b = 32.67 in., c = 52.89 in.
A painter is going to apply paint to a triangular metal plate on a new building. Two sides measure 16.1 m and 15.2 m, and the angle between the sides is 125°. What is the area of the surface to be painted?
A real estate agent wants to find the area of a triangular lot. A surveyor takes measurements and finds that two sides are 52.1 m and 21.3 m, and the angle between them is 42.2°. What is the area of the triangular lot?