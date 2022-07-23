Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
Problem 45
Textbook Question
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Verified step by step guidance
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Identify the key characteristics of the given graph, such as amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical shift. These will help determine the values of \(a\), \(b\), and whether the function is sine or cosine.
Determine the amplitude \(a\) by finding the distance from the midline of the graph to its maximum or minimum value. This is the absolute value of \(a\) in the equation \(y = a \sin(bx)\) or \(y = a \cos(bx)\).
Calculate the period of the function by measuring the length of one complete cycle on the x-axis. Use the formula for period: \(\text{Period} = \frac{2\pi}{b}\). Solve for \(b\) as \(b = \frac{2\pi}{\text{Period}}\).
Decide whether the function is sine or cosine by examining the starting point of the graph at \(x=0\). If the graph starts at a maximum or minimum, it is likely a cosine function; if it starts at the midline going upward or downward, it is likely a sine function.
Write the equation in the form \(y = a \sin(bx)\) or \(y = a \cos(bx)\) using the values of \(a\) and \(b\) found, and include any phase shifts or vertical shifts if present.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
General Form of Sine and Cosine Functions
The equations y = a sin bx and y = a cos bx represent sinusoidal functions where 'a' controls the amplitude (height) and 'b' affects the period (frequency). Understanding these forms helps in modeling periodic behavior seen in graphs.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Amplitude and Period of Trigonometric Functions
Amplitude is the maximum value of the function, given by |a|, while the period is the length of one complete cycle, calculated as 2π/b. Identifying these from the graph is essential to determine the parameters 'a' and 'b' in the equation.
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Period of Sine and Cosine Functions
Phase Shift and Choosing Between Sine and Cosine
Sine and cosine functions differ by a horizontal shift (phase shift). By analyzing the graph's starting point and shape, one can decide whether to use sine or cosine to best fit the data without additional phase shifts.
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Multiple Choice
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Textbook Question
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Textbook Question
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Textbook Question
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Textbook Question
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
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Textbook Question
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
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