Solve each equation for x.
arccos x + arctan 1 = 11π/12
The point (π/4, 1) lies on the graph of y = tan x. Therefore, the point _______ lies on the graph of y = tan⁻¹ x.
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ 0
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ (―1)
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = tan⁻¹ 1
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arctan 0
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arcsin (―√3/2)