CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms (2x/5) • (10/x²)
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Rationalizing Denominators
4:57 minutes
Problem 13
Textbook Question
Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (3x + 7) / (4x + 2) (x - 1)
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1
Identify the rational expression given: \(\frac{3x + 7}{(4x + 2)(x - 1)}\).
Recall that the domain of a rational expression excludes values of \(x\) that make the denominator equal to zero, because division by zero is undefined.
Set each factor in the denominator equal to zero to find the excluded values: solve \$4x + 2 = 0\( and \)x - 1 = 0$ separately.
Solve \$4x + 2 = 0\( by isolating \)x\(: \)4x = -2\( then \(x = -\frac{1}{2}\); solve \)x - 1 = 0\( to get \)x = 1$.
Conclude that the domain is all real numbers except \(x = -\frac{1}{2}\) and \(x = 1\), since these values make the denominator zero.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Domain of a Rational Expression
The domain of a rational expression includes all real numbers except those that make the denominator zero. Since division by zero is undefined, identifying values that cause the denominator to be zero is essential to determine the domain.
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Factoring and Setting Denominator Equal to Zero
To find values excluded from the domain, factor the denominator if possible and set each factor equal to zero. Solving these equations reveals the values that make the denominator zero, which must be excluded from the domain.
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Rationalizing Denominators Using Conjugates
Simplifying Rational Expressions
Simplifying the rational expression by canceling common factors can help in understanding the expression better, but it does not change the domain. The original restrictions from the denominator remain, regardless of simplification.
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