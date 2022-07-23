Multiple Choice
What is the period of the function ?
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Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sin 2x