Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
tan(-θ)/sec θ
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
tan(-θ)/sec θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1 + sin θ)/(1 - sin θ) - (1 - sin θ)/( 1 + sin θ) = 4 tan θ sec θ
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
-sec² (-θ) + sin² (-θ) + cos² (-θ)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin θ + cos θ = sin θ/(1 - cot θ) + cos θ/(1 - tan θ)
Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.
cot(-θ)/sec(-θ)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1 + sin x + cos x)² = 2(1 + sin x) (1 + cos x)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sec α + csc α) (cos α - sin α) = cot α - tan α