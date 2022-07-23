Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
sin 2π/3 = _____ (- π/6)
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
sin 2π/3 = _____ (- π/6)
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
____ 72° = cot 18°
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
tan θ = cot(45° + 2θ)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
sin θ = cos(2θ + 30°)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
cos x = sin (π/12)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
cot(θ - 10°) = tan(2θ - 20°)
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(90° - θ)