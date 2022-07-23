Convert each radian measure to degrees. See Examples 2(a) and 2(b). 11π/15
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the conversion formula between radians and degrees: \(\text{Degrees} = \text{Radians} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Substitute the given radian measure \(\frac{11\pi}{15}\) into the formula: \(\text{Degrees} = \frac{11\pi}{15} \times \frac{180}{\pi}\).
Simplify the expression by canceling out \(\pi\) in the numerator and denominator: \(\text{Degrees} = \frac{11}{15} \times 180\).
Multiply the fraction \(\frac{11}{15}\) by 180 to find the degree measure: \(\text{Degrees} = 11 \times \frac{180}{15}\).
Simplify the multiplication and division to express the angle in degrees.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Radian Measure
A radian is a unit of angular measure based on the radius of a circle. One radian is the angle created when the arc length equals the radius. It is a standard unit in trigonometry, where 2π radians equal 360 degrees.
Degrees are another unit for measuring angles, where a full circle is divided into 360 equal parts. Degrees are often used in practical applications and are related to radians by the conversion factor 180° = π radians.