Angles and Radian Measure Practice Problems
Determine the equivalent radian measure of 46°. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
Determine the equivalent radian measure of 52.8°. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
Determine the equivalent radian measure of 128° 20'. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
Determine the equivalent radian measure of 165° 40'. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
Determine the equivalent radian measure of 72.38°. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
Determine the equivalent radian measure of 48° 35'. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
Determine the equivalent degree measure of 7. Express the answer to the nearest minute.
Determine the equivalent degree measure of 19. Express the answer to the nearest minute.
Determine the equivalent degree measure of 6.48. Express the answer to the nearest minute.
Determine the equivalent degree measure of 0.5629. Express the answer to the nearest minute.
Determine the equivalent degree measure of 5.96536. Express the answer to the nearest minute.
Determine the equivalent degree measure of -9.03048. Express the answer to the nearest minute.
Determine the equivalent radian measure of 66.08°. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
Write an expression that represents all angles that are coterminal with 17π/2 radians. Let any integer be represented by k.
The given angle has a radian measure and is in its standard position. Identify in which quadrant its terminal side is located.
2.7
Determine the equivalent radian measure of 144° 46'. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
Determine the equivalent radian measure of -58° 38'. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
The given angle has a radian measure and is in its standard position. Identify in which quadrant its terminal side is located.
3.8
The given angle has a radian measure and is in its standard position. Identify in which quadrant its terminal side is located.
-2.5
The given angle has a radian measure and is in its standard position. Identify in which quadrant its terminal side is located.
9
Write an expression that represents all angles that are coterminal with 7π/13 radians. Let any integer be represented by k.
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in meters and the unit of t is in minutes. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
h = 8 cos 4π t
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in meters and the unit of t is in minutes. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
h = - 8 cos [(π/4)t]
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in meters and the unit of t is in minutes. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
h = 1/6 sin 3t
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in meters and the unit of t is in minutes. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
h = - 6 sin [(5π/4)t]
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in feet and the unit of x is in hours. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, the period, and the phase shift.
h = 5 cos(2πx + π/4)
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in feet and the unit of x is in hours. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, the period, and the phase shift.
h = - 1/3 sin(πx/2 - π/6)
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of s is in inches and the unit of x is in seconds. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
s = 48 cos (πx/8)
A bungee jumper is preparing to jump off a bridge. The bungee cord is attached to a platform above the jumper and has been stretched and coiled. When the jumper jumps off the platform, they are propelled downwards by gravity. Write an equation for the distance of the jumper from the platform after t seconds.
Initial distance from the position at rest = 0
Amplitude = 1/6 centimeters
Period = 12 seconds
Two wheels are used in a mechanical machine to produce an item. The smaller wheel rotates the larger wheel. Find the number of degrees the larger gear rotates if the smaller gear rotates to an angle of 240°.
The smaller wheel rotates the larger wheel in the following arrangement. Find the number of degrees the larger gear rotates if the smaller gear rotates to an angle of 120°. Write your answer in one decimal place.