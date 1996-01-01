Right Triangle Trigonometry Practice Problems
A line l makes an angle of 75° with the x-axis and passes through the point (12, 0). Write the equation for the line l.
Determine the measure of two equal sides of an isosceles triangle if the base side is 45.36 m and the angle opposite to the base side is 45.582°.
Derive a mathematical formula for x in terms of y, C, and D for the following triangle. Note that C < D.
Determine the bearing of an object located at the point represented by the coordinates given.
(-12, 0)
Determine the bearing of an object located at the point represented by the coordinates given.
(0, -5)
Determine the bearing of an object located at the point represented by the coordinates given.
(-10, -10)
Determine the bearing of an object located at the point represented by the coordinates given.
(4, 4)
A tourist walking in a desert walks 33 km on a bearing of 53° and then 75 km on a bearing of 143°. Find the distance between the endpoint and the initial starting point of the tourist.
Two runners start running from a point at the same time. One runner starts on a bearing of 20° at a speed of 15 km/h, and the other runner starts on a bearing of 290° at a speed of 20 km/h. Determine the distance between both runners after 2 hours.
Sam leaves his office on a bike at a bearing of N 54° 20' E at a speed of 50 km/h, and at the same time, his boss leaves in a car at a bearing of S 35° 40' E at a speed of 80 km/h. Determine the distance between them after 5 hours.
If it takes 3 hours for a girl to go from her home to the office at a speed of 30 km/h, then determine the distance between the hospital and the office. The bearing from her home to the hospital is N 54° W, from her home to the office is S 80° W, and from the office to the hospital is N 36° E.
The bearing from P to Q is S 18° E. The bearing from Q to R is N 72° E. A cyclist riding at 20 mph takes 2.25 hours to go from P to Q and 2.75 hours from Q to R. Determine the distance from P to R.
Determine the height of the tree for which the angle of elevation from a stone on the ground to the top of the tree is 39°30' and the angle of elevation for another stone which is 19 m farther back to the top of the tree, is 25°40'.
Find the height of a flagpole positioned at a building's center top, where the angle of elevation from a point 35 meters away from the center of the building to the top and bottom of the flagpole are respectively 40° 30' and 35° 20'.
On a curved road, two points, P and Q, are observed from point R. If distance PR is 2.567 km and QR is 2.359 km, determine the angles P and Q.