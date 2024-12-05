Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle Practice Problems
Solve for t by using the formula ω = θ/t:
θ = 4π/11 radian, ω = 7π/55 radian per min
Solve for s using the formulas ω = θ/t and s = rθ:
r = 20 cm, ω = 3π/4 radians per sec, t = 12 sec
Solve for t using the formulas ω = θ/t and s = rθ:
s = 21π cm, r = 6 cm, ω = π/2 radians per sec
Solve for ω using the formulas ω = θ/t and s = rθ:
s = 5π/7 km, r = 9 km, t = 2 sec
A clay pot being molded is revolving at 20 times per minute. Calculate its angular speed ω.
Calculate the angular speed ω of a ride in an amusement park in Ontario, Canada. The ride operates at 12 revolutions per minute.
A large clock is displayed at a market in Barcelona, Spain. Calculate the linear speed v of the tip of its minute hand if the hand has a length of 50 cm.
A film was taken out of its reel at a linear speed of 20.4 cm per second. What is the radius of the reel if it had 18 revolutions per minute?
A gear underneath the moving walkway at an airport in Amsterdam rotates at 230 revolutions per minute. Calculate its angular speed in radians per second and express the answer to the nearest tenth.
A revolving door at a building in Manhattan rotates 15 times per minute. If a point on its edge is 1.5 m away from the center of the door, what is the linear speed v of this point?
A prototype of a car wheel has a diameter of 15 cm. During testing, it rotates at 750 times per minute. Calculate the linear speed v of a point on the outermost surface of the car wheel.
A wooden wheel that has a radius of 2 m was spun at a party game. It rotated at 2π radians per 4 seconds. Calculate the linear speed v of the point on the edge of the wheel.
Determine the trigonometric function values at P(x,y) for the real number represented by the point P on the unit circle.
Determine the trigonometric function values at P(x,y) for the real number represented by the point P on the unit circle.
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
sin(2π/3)
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
cos(5π/3)
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
cot 0
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
csc(7π/6)
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
sec(7π/6)
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
cos 0
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
csc π
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined. Also, find out the value in part b) using even and odd properties of trigonometric functions.
a. cos(4π/3)
b. cos(-4π/3)
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined. Also, find out the value in part b) using even and odd properties of trigonometric functions.
a. cos(7π/6)
b. cos(-7π/6)
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined. Also, find out the value in part b) using even and odd properties of trigonometric functions.
a. sin(7π/6)
b. sin(-7π/6)
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined. Also, find out the value in part b) using even and odd properties of trigonometric functions.
a. tan(7π/6)
b. tan(-7π/6)
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined. Also, find out the value in part b) using even and odd properties of trigonometric functions.
a. cot(11π/6)
b. cot(-11π/6)
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into eight equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined. Also, find out the value in part b) using periodic properties of trigonometric functions.
a. sin(5π/4)
b. sin(13π/4)
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into eight equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined. Also, find out the value in part b) using periodic properties of trigonometric functions.
a. cos(3π/2)
b. cos(11π/2)
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into eight equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined. Also, find out the value in part b) using periodic properties of trigonometric functions.
a. sec(π)
b. sec(13π)
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into eight equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined. Also, find out the value in part b) using periodic properties of trigonometric functions.
a. cot(3π/2)
b. cot(19π/2)
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into eight equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined. Also, find out the value in part b) using periodic properties of trigonometric functions.
a. sin(3π/4)
b. sin(43π/4)
Determine whether the value of the trigonometric function is positive or negative. Do not use a calculator.
cos 1.73
Determine whether the value of the trigonometric function is positive or negative. Do not use a calculator.
sin (-1.3)
Determine whether the value of the trigonometric function is positive or negative. Do not use a calculator.
sin 5.8
Determine whether the value of the trigonometric function is positive or negative. Do not use a calculator.
cos 5.1
Determine whether the value of the trigonometric function is positive or negative. Do not use a calculator.
tan 7.2
Determine the value of the given trigonometric circular function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
sin 0.4528
Determine the value of the given trigonometric circular function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
cos (-2.2685)
Determine the value of the given trigonometric circular function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
tan 7.2198
Determine the value of the given trigonometric circular function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
csc (- 11.8637)
Determine the value of the given trigonometric circular function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
sec 6.3690
Determine the value of the given trigonometric circular function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
cot 8.4798
Determine the six circular function values of θ. The angle θ is in standard position and the terminal side intersects the unit circle at the specified point.
Determine the six circular function values of θ. The angle θ is in standard position and the terminal side intersects the unit circle at the specified point.
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Express your answer in four decimal places.
tan x = 0.5428
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Express your answer in four decimal places.
cos x = 0.6508
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Express your answer in four decimal places.
sin x = 0.9783
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Express your answer in four decimal places.
sec x = 1.2937
Find the exact value of p. The angle p lies in the interval [π/2, π].
sin p = (√3)/2
Find the exact value of p. The angle p lies in the interval [π, 3π/2].
tan p = (√3)/3
Determine the value of the given trigonometric circular function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
sin 3.5789
Determine the value of the given trigonometric circular function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
cos (-0.7645)
Determine the value of the given trigonometric circular function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
sec 9.2694
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Round the answer to four decimal places.
cos x = 0.7816
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Round the answer to four decimal places.
sin x = 0.8973
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Round the answer to four decimal places.
cot x = 0.6837
Determine which of the following given trigonometric functions has greater values. Do not use a calculator.
tan 1.3 or tan 2.3