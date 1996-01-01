6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the exact values of sinθ, cosθ, and tanθ by using difference identities or half-angle identities:
θ=125π
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sin(125π)=46+2, cos(125π)=46−2, tan(125π)=2+3
B
sin(125π)=46−2, cos(125π)=46+2, tan(125π)=2−3
C
sin(125π)=42−6, cos(125π)=42+6, tan(125π)=3+2
D
sin(125π)=42+6, cos(125π)=42−6, tan(125π)=3−2