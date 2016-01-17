7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
107PRACTICE PROBLEM
A motorboat departs 10.4 miles out of port with a bearing of 313°. After a few hours, the motor makes a turn and starts moving to the west for 6.9 mi. Find the bearing of the ship and its distance from the port.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
296°; 18.1 mi
B
296°; 16.1 mi
C
330°; 16.1 mi
D
17°; 16.1 mi