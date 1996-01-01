7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
99PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cylindrical container filled with chemicals is being transported on a conveyor in a factory. A segment of the conveyor has a length of 30 ft and is inclined at an angle of 9.2° with the horizontal. If the container weighs 173 lb, what force is required to hold it as it passes through the inclined segment?
29.8 lb
24.3 lb
31.6 lb
27.7 lb