7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
106PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ship sails 19.6 miles out of port with a bearing of 321°. After a few hours, the ship makes a turn and starts moving to the west for 8.3 miles. Find the bearing of the ship and its distance from the port.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
306°; 25.6 mi
B
337°; 25.6 mi
C
306°; 11 mi
D
15°; 25.6 mi