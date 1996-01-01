7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
114PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the ground speed of a fighter jet that is headed north at an airspeed of 525 km/h if the wind is blowing from a direction of 69° at 70 km/h. Also, find the resulting bearing of the jet.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Resultant bearing: 335°, Ground speed: 504 km/h
B
Resultant bearing: 353°, Ground speed: 504 km/h
C
Resultant bearing: 7°, Ground speed: 540 km/h
D
Resultant bearing: 353°, Ground speed: 540 km/h