Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Enumerate the value of the other five trigonometric functions of M given the following trigonometric function and condition. Rationalize the denominators if necessary.
sin M = (√3)/6, and cos M < 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
cos M = - (√33)/6,
tan M = - (√11)/11, cot M = - √11,
sec M = - (6√33)/33, csc M = 2√3
B
cos M = (√33)/6,
tan M = (√11)/11, cot M = √11,
sec M = (6√33)/33, csc M = 2√3
C
cos M = - (√33)/6,
tan M = (√11)/11, cot M = √11,
sec M = - (6√33)/33, csc M = - 2√3
D
cos M = (√33)/6,
tan M = - (√11)/11, cot M = - √11,
sec M = (6√33)/33, csc M = - 2√3
