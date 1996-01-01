6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Sum and Difference Formulas
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the exact values of cos(x+y) and cos(x−y).
cosx=−4140, cosy=−257, x and y in the third quadrant
A
cos(x+y)=10251023, cos(x−y)=−1025897
B
cos(x+y)=−1025897, cos(x−y)=10251023
C
cos(x+y)=1025496, cos(x−y)=102564
D
cos(x+y)=102564, cos(x−y)=1025496