6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Trigonometric Equations
109PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the exact solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees.
cotθ−cscθ=1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{270°+360°n,where n is any integer}
B
{90°+360°n,270°+360°n,where n is any integer}
C
{90°+360°n,where n is any integer}
D
{360°n,90°+360°n,270°+360°n,where n is any integer}