6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and Equations
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the exact values of the other five circular functions of θ.
cosθ=−154, sinθ<0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sinθ=−4217, tanθ=−15217, cotθ=−21715217, secθ=−1715, cscθ=−2174217
B
sinθ=−15209, tanθ=−4209, cotθ=−2094209, secθ=−415, cscθ=−20915209
C
sinθ=−4217, tanθ=15217, cotθ=21715217, secθ=−1715, cscθ=−2174217
D
sinθ=−15209, tanθ=4209, cotθ=2094209, secθ=−415, cscθ=−20915209