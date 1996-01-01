Trigonometry
Determine the exact solution(s) of the given trigonometric equation. Consider the interval [0∘,360∘)\left[0^{\circ},360^{\circ}\right)[0∘,360∘).
cosθ4=−22\cos\frac{\theta}{4}=-\frac{\sqrt2}{2}cos4θ=−22
{∅}\left\lbrace\empty\right\rbrace{∅}
{30∘,150∘,210∘,330∘}\left\lbrace30^{\circ},150^{\circ},210^{\circ},330^{\circ}\right\rbrace{30∘,150∘,210∘,330∘}
{45∘,135∘,225∘,315∘}\left\lbrace45^{\circ},135^{\circ},225^{\circ},315^{\circ}\right\rbrace{45∘,135∘,225∘,315∘}
{60∘,240∘}\left\lbrace60^{\circ},240^{\circ}\right\rbrace{60∘,240∘}