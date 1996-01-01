7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
The magnitude and direction angle of vector u are given below. Determine the horizontal and vertical components of the vector.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Horizontal component: 6.9 and Vertical component: 6.2
B
Horizontal component: 6.2 and Vertical component: 6.9
C
Horizontal component: 13.8 and Vertical component: 12.4
D
Horizontal component: 12.4 and Vertical component: 13.8